Indore: Even CMHO Office Not Safe; 11 Cases Found In Three Days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The deadly dengue disease has been spreading its tentacles swiftly in the city and even the office of the Chief Medical and Health Officer is not safe.

A 30-year-old man, working at CMHO office, responsible for spreading awareness about the vector-borne disease, is the latest victim. As many as 11 cases were found positive in last three days taking the total number of cases to 98 on Monday.

As per the health department’s record, cases are being found from across the city but the majority of cases were found in Bhanwarkuan and Musakhedi areas. Meanwhile, due to the swift increase in the number of cases, officials believe that the dengue virus affecting patients must be the DenV-1 type which causes a rapid spread of the disease but is not deadly.

“As the number of dengue cases is increasing, it is possible that it’s due to the DenV-1 type of virus which spreads quickly. However, we haven’t tested for the type of virus and the department will send samples for testing when required,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said. People of all ages are falling prey to the disease as the patients include 49 men and 49 women. A two-month-old girl is the youngest while a 54-year-old woman is the oldest patient found positive this year.

Cases found in previous years

Years- Total cases

2016- 155

2017- 167

2018- 358

2019- 356

2020- 86

2021- 1200+

2022- 241

2023- 98 (so far)

