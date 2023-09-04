Class Act: Teachers Of Indore Government School Raise Funds To Set Up Smart Classroom

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of students is sitting attentively with their eyes firmly glued to a projector on the wall as they learn the Hindi alphabet and counting of numbers with a voiceover guiding them.

This scene is not from an elite private school in a big city, but from a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, where enterprising teachers have pooled in money and developed a smart classroom to provide education through audio-visual medium to students, most of them hailing from poor families.

Teachers contributed from their own pockets

A primary teacher at government-run Prayogik Madhyamik School, a middle school, Piyush Dubey, told PTI on Monday, "Once I was teaching children with the help of my laptop, when I noticed that students of Classes 1 and 2 were taking special interest in learning from laptop. After this, the idea of preparing a smart classroom for children came to my mind." He said teachers of the school contributed from their own pockets and collected an amount of Rs 23,000 which was used to purchase a projector and a set of four speakers, and these devices were deployed to develop a smart classroom.

School in-charge Sonali Daganvkar said children study with great enthusiasm in the smart classroom.

She said the number of students enrolled in Class 1 of the school has gone up due to audio-visual method of teaching.

'Govt school students need proper guidance'

Vandana Parmar, another teacher of the institute, said children studying in government schools are no less than their counterparts in private schools in terms of intelligence and talent, but what they need is proper guidance.

"We are trying to provide a good and positive learning environment to children of our school through smart classes," Parmar said on the eve of Teacher's Day.

Students say, 'Smart class better than traditional blackboard'

About 300 students, most of them from poor families, study in the school located in the Bijalpur area of the district. Classes are held in batches so that all students get advantage of the digital classroom.

Students are taking keen interest in learning through audio-visual devices and find them better than the traditional blackboard.

Faizan, a Class 1 student, said pupils enjoy studying through the projector.

"We learn the Hindi alphabet, counting of numbers from the projector. I want to be like my schoolteacher when I grow up," he said.

