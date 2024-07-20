Top Features of Bajaj Freedom 125: The World's First CNG Bike

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG |

The automobile industry is undergoing rapid transformation, with innovations continuously reshaping the market landscape. In India’s two-wheeler segment, the journey began with scooters, followed by bikes, scooty, and electric scooters. Now, Bajaj Auto has elevated these advancements to the new heights with the launch of the world’s first CNG bike, the Bajaj Freedom, in India.

In a landmark event on July 5th, Bajaj Auto unveiled the world’s first CNG bike in the presence of the Honorable Minister of Road, Highway, and Transport, Mr. Nitin Gadkari. This motorcycle aims to provide a cleaner, more environment friendly alternative to traditional petrol-powered bikes. By introducing a CNG option, Bajaj has poised to revolutionized the industry, offering an eco-conscious solution that reduces emissions and promotes sustainable transportation.

In this article, we will explore the top highlights of the Bajaj Freedom and provide a detailed breakdown of its variant-wise pricing.

Bajaj Freedom 125 - CNG Bike |

The USP – CNG

The Bajaj Freedom stands out as a hybrid motorcycle featuring dual tanks – one for CNG and another for petrol. The CNG tank accommodates up to 2 kg of CNG, while the petrol tank holds 2 liters of fuel. Both filling points, located on the bike’s fuel tank surface, provide easy access – the CNG nozzle and petrol filler cap positioned closely together. The CNG tank is positioned beneath the seat of the bike, snugly integrated within the bike’s trellis frame, while the petrol tank is located forward of seat. The petrol tank serves as a supplementary reservoir for instance when the CNG supply is depleted, ensuring uninterrupted riding convenience.

Bajaj Freedom 125 - CNG Bike |

Engine & Mileage

The Bajaj Freedom is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine, delivering 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque. It comes with a 5-speed gearbox for smooth shifting. Bajaj Auto claims impressive fuel efficiency with 102 km per kg in CNG mode and 65 kmpl in petrol mode. This dual-mode capability gives the bike a combined range of up to 330km. Running solely on CNG, it can cover 200 km, making it a cost-effective choice for riders looking to minimize fuel expenses.

Bajaj Freedom 125 - CNG Bike |

World's longest bike seat

The Bajaj Freedon 125 CNG bike boasts what claims is the longest motorcycle seat in the world, measuring 785 mm. This long, flat, single-piece seat is designed to accommodate the CNG cylinder placed underneath it, offering comfort and practicality in the segment.

Bajaj Freedom 125 - CNG Bike |

Features

The Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike offers top-notch features, including a unique mono-linked suspension and a long, quilted seat for comfort. Modern amenities include LED headlamps, digital speedometers, and Bluetooth connectivity. For optimal handling, it has telescopic forks at the front and a single rear shock. Safety enhanced with a disc brake at the front, a drum brake at the rear, and a single-channel ABS. The bike also sports stylish 17-inch alloy wheels.

Variants and Price

Bajaj Freedom 125: Drum

Price – Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom)

Features: Halogen Headlamp, LCD screen without connectivity, Drum Brakes, 17-inch front & 16-inch rear tyres.

Bajaj Freedom 125: Drum LED

Price – Rs 1,05,000 (ex-showroom)

Features: LED Headlamp, LCD screen without connectivity, Drum Brakes

Bajaj Freedom 125: Disc LED

Price – Rs 1,10,000 (ex-showroom)

Features: LED Headlamp, inverted full LCD screen with Bluetooth connectivity, Disc Brakes