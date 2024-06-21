Bajaj Pulsar N125 Spotted Testing, Launch Update Expected

Bajaj Pulsar N125 - Spy Image | Image Courtesy: Acko Drive

Bajaj Auto, one of India’s leading motorcycle manufacturer, is gearing up to introduce a new addition to its popular Pulsar lineup with a 125cc model. Currently, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 125NS are among their top-selling bikes.

The upcoming model, likely name the Pulsar N125, has recently been spotted testing on Indian roads. This latest sighting reveals clearer details about its design compared to previous glimpses. Enthusiasts eagerly await its official launch, anticipating another entry from Bajaj in the competitive 125cc segment of the market.

Recent spy photos of the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N125 reveal some intriguing details despite the camouflage. The bike’s distinctive blue-colored tail section hints at one of its available paint options. Design elements such as a muscular fuel tank and enlarged shrouds contribute to its muscular appearance.

Bajaj is set to introduce a fresh 125cc engine in the upcoming Pulsar N125. Compared to the Pulsar NS125’s engine, which delivers 11.8bhp of power and 11Nm of torque. The older Pulsar 125’s engine produces slightly lower power at 11.64bhp and 10.80Nm of torque. The new engine in the Pulsar N125 is expected to offer competitive performance figures suitable for both urban commuting and highway cruising.

Bajaj plants to position the Pulsar N125 as a premium offering in the 125cc segment by incorporating advanced features such as a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity for calls and texts, along with a USB charger. It will also feature indicators for phone battery and signal strength.

With current models like the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and NS125 priced between Rs 90,771 and Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom), the N125 is expected to hit the market by end of next month at an estimated price around 1 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon release, it will face competition from models like the TVS Raider 125, Hero Xtreme 125R, and Honda SP 125.