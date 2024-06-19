Bajaj Set to Unveil Eco-Friendly CNG Bike this July 5

Bajaj's First CNG Bike | Bike Dekho

Bajaj Auto is set to make history with the debut of India’s first-ever CNG-powered motorcycle, the ‘Bruzer’, scheduled for release on July 5, 2024. Originally slated for a mid-June launch, recent reports indicate a slight delay, pushing the unveiling to July 17.

The upcoming Bajaj CNG bike was recently spotted covered in a heavy camouflage alongside the Bajaj Platina 110. It features a horizontally positioned CNG cylinder beneath its long, flat seat. In spy images, a large gap on the fuel tank suggests it’s designed for accessing the CNG cylinder’s valve.

Reports indicate that the upcoming Bajaj CNG bike will feature an enhanced engine capacity, necessary due to CNG's lower power output compared to petrol. This new model will showcase robust attributes such as a sturdy handlebar, knuckle guards, an upswept exhaust, and an expanded tyre hugger. Additionally, it will be equipped with a digital instrument cluster. Suspension duties will be handled by a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking will be managed by a front disc and rear drum brakes configuration.

A few months ago, during a television interview, Rajiv Bajaj expressed optimism about the potential of the Bajaj CNG motorcycle, comparing it to the transformative impact of Hero Honda in halving fuel consumption. While specific details about the upcoming motorcycle remain undisclosed, Rajiv Bajaj highlighted that the CNG prototype shows significantly lower emissions compared to conventional internal combustion vehicles. According to him, the prototype demonstrated a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions, a 75% decrease in carbon monoxide, and nearly 90% fewer non-methane hydrocarbons, indicating a highly efficient and environmentally cleaner combustion process.

Recently, Bajaj Auto has rolled out an exciting update to its popular Pulsar N160 model, introducing a range of new features aimed at enhancing rider precision and control. Alongside this, Bajaj has also upgraded the Pulsar 125, 150, and 220F variants with premium additions. These models now boast Bluetooth-enabled connectivity, ensuring a smoother and more integrated commuting experience for riders.