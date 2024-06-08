Bajaj Electric Chetak Expands Portfolio with Launch of New 2901 Edition, Starting at Rs. 95,998

Bajaj Chetak Electric |

Bajaj Auto has added a new variant to its Chetak electric scooter lineup: the Bajaj Chetak 2901. Priced at Rs 95,998, it’s the cheapest option in the range. This ex-showroom price, applicable in Bengaluru, includes the benefits from the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024. The new Bajaj Chetak 2901 is significantly cheaper than the other variants, being Rs 27,321 less than the Chetak Urbane and Rs 51,245 less than the Premium model. Starting June 15, this new variant will be available Bajaj showrooms across India.

Discussing the latest offering from Bajaj Auto, Mr. Eric Vas, President, President, Urbanite, Bajaj Auto Ltd., shared, “We are pleased to announce the start of shipments of Chetak 2901 to Chetak dealerships. The Chetak 2901 is designed, specced and priced to attract customers who are currently purchasing a petrol scooter to a proper full size metal body electric scooter that can match and exceed a petrol scooter, without denting their wallet. The Chetak 2901 can be had for an on-road price close to that of a petrol scooter and comes with more than 123 kms of ARAI certified range. Retails to consumers shall start from 15 June onwards. We believe Chetak 2901 shall dramatically expand the electric scooter market."

The new Bajaj Chetak 2901 comes in four colors: Lime Yellow, Racing Red, Azure Blue, and Ebony Black. Like the other models, it features a colored LCD instrument cluster and an Economy riding mode. For an extra Rs 3,000, buyers can get the TecPac, which adds Sports riding mode, reverse mode, Bluetooth for calls and music, Follow me Home lights, and hill hold assist.

The Bajaj Chetak 2901 has a 2.88kWh battery pack powering a direct drive motor. It offers an ARAI-certified range of 123km per charge, but Bajaj hasn't yet revealed its power output. The scooter can reach a top speed of 63km/h. In comparison, the Urbane has a 2.9kWh battery with a range of 113km, and the Premium has a 3.2kWh battery with a range of 127km.

The new Chetak 2901 variant from Bajaj is designed to compete with electric scooters such as the Ola S1 X, Ather Rizta, Vida V1 Plus, and TVS iQube.