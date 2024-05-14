Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review: Is Investing in the Most Powerful Pulsar Worth It?

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z |

The Bajaj Pulsar is a household name, a name that resonates with every motorcycle enthusiast. Back in 2001, it entered the scene with just two models: The Pulsar 150 and 180. Fast forwards to today, and Bajaj has sold a staggering 1.80 crore Pulsars, averaging over 7.85 lakh units annually. With 24 years under its belt, the Pulsar brand continues to thrive Indian market. These bikes have consistently delivered affordable performance, delighting riders across the nation.

To carry forward the enduring Pulsar tradition, Bajaj has launched its latest offering in the Indian market, the formidable Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, touted as the most powerful version yet. The introductory price of this bike is Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z |

We had the opportunity to take the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z for a spin in Pune, immersing ourselves in the first-hand experience of this freshly launched bike. Our journey included testing it on Bajaj’s own track as well as navigating the streets of Pune to delve deeper into its capabilities. Let’s uncover all there is to know about the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z |

Design:

First off, let’s talk about the bike’s design. Trust me, it’s quiet the attention-grabber at first sight. However, it doesn’t scream for attention on the road, mostly because it shares similarities with the NS200 and N250 models. It carries the signature Pulsar NS design, especially noticeable from the side. Many still love that muscular and sharp NS look. But when you see the NS400Z up close, it does not disappoint. To put it simply, it’s a good looking bike.

The front end of the bike is entirely redesigned, featuring lighting bolt-shaped DRLs and larger tank extensions, complemented by champagne-gold finished forks. While the motorcycle does borrow several components from its siblings to manage development costs, it undeniably presents a striking package in terms of appearance.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z |

Engine and Performance:

Powering the bike is the same 373 cc liquid-cooled engine found in the Dominar 400, delivering 39.5bhp at 8,800 rpm and 36Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The way power is delivered isn’t as smooth as it is on the Dominar, which is more suited for long touring rides. This difference is noticeable because of significant alterations in power and torque delivery.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z |

These changes include a larger rear sprocket, various ride modes with different power settings, and primarily because the bike is now 18 kg lighter than Bajaj Dominar 400. Additionally, the bike benefits from having lighter handlebars, wheels, suspension units, and swing-arm, all contributing to its reduced weight.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z |

Furthermore, the bike offers four ride modes and a switchable traction control system, complemented by ABS. These modes, including Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-Road, cater to diverse riding preferences.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z |

Equipped with 43 mm USD forks at the front, the bike ensures a planted feel, despite being designed for street use. Thanks to a nimble combination of a compact frame, a shortened wheelbase, and slightly broader tyres, Pulsar NS400Z exhibits impressive agility on the road. It tackles corners with finesse, supported by a generous 168 mm ground clearance.

The ride quality remains pleasantly balanced, allowing for extended journeys and city-to-city commutes without discomfort. Notably, the 6-step adjustable mono shock adds an extra layer of comfort, catering well to riders prioritizing a smooth ride.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z |

The newest Pulsar comes with dual-channel ABS, boasting a large 320 mm disc up front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. Yet, despite its effectiveness, the combined braking system could use some extra bite, especially given the bike's performance capabilities.

Features:

This motorcycle ticks off all the boxes when it comes to features, boasting a new instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. Navigating through the system is made simpler with a user-friendly 4-way selection control switch. Notably, it's the first Bajaj model to introduce a ride-by-wire throttle system. With ride modes, ABS, and four riding modes that alter ABS activation, it offers advanced riding aids.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z |

Verdict:

For the past 24 years, Bajaj Pulsar has been synonymous with power and affordability, attracting customers with its distinct character and stylish appeal. With today's generation showing a growing interest in performance-oriented bikes over commuter models, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z emerges as a compelling choice. Priced at Rs 1.85 lakh, it offers exceptional value for money, boasting a well-crafted design and superior finish that exceeds expectations for a Bajaj motorcycle.