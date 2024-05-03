The Streetfighter: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z At ₹1.85 Lakh

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | May 03, 2024
Bajaj launched the Pulsar NS400Z, a 400cc naked streetfighter, as the new flagship in India's Pulsar lineup.
Available in four colors, starting at an introductory price of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), bookings open with a token amount of Rs 5,000.
Shares the frame and suspension with the NS200, featuring golden-colored 43mm upside-down front forks and rear mono-shock, supported by dual-channel ABS and 17-inch alloy wheels.
Powered by a 373cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering 39.5 bhp and 35 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.
Stylish design features LED DRLs, split seats, and twin LED taillamps.
Digital LCD panel offers navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and electronic riding aids.
Additional features comprise projector LED headlights, hazard lights, USB charger, and comprehensive safety measures like ABS and advanced electronics for enhanced riding experience.
