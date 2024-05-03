Dominate The Terrain: Force Motors Revamps Gurkha Lineup With 3-Door And 5-Door Variants

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | May 03, 2024
Force Motors launched the updated Gurkha lineup, featuring both 3-door and new 5-door versions.
The 3-door variant, priced at Rs 16.75 lakh, offers a four-seat layout, while the 5-door variant, priced at Rs 18 lakh, accommodates seven seats with two captain seats at the rear.
Bookings opened with a token amount of Rs 25,000, with dispatch to dealerships beginning this week and test drives scheduled for mid-May.
Exterior updates include a revised honeycomb nose front grille, flared wheel arches, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and LED lighting.
Interior revisions feature a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with other conveniences like adjustable steering and electronically controlled four-wheel drive.
The Gurkha is powered by a 2.6-litre turbo diesel engine, now upgraded to deliver 138 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and two drive modes: Eco and Power.
Off-road capabilities are enhanced with front and rear mechanical locking differentials and a low-range transfer case.
