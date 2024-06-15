Bajaj Unveils Upgraded Pulsar N160, Price at Rs 1.40 lakh

Bajaj Pulsar N160 |

Bajaj Auto has rolled out an exciting update to its popular Pulsar N160 model, introducing a range of new features aimed at enhancing rider precision and control. Alongside this, Bajaj has also upgraded the Pulsar 125, 150, and 220F variants with premium additions. These models now boast Bluetooth-enabled connectivity, ensuring a smoother and more integrated commuting experience for riders.

Bajaj Auto launched an upgraded variant of the Pulsar N160, priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). This new version features an USD fork is designed to enhance handling and responsiveness. Additionally, the latest variant introduces turn-by-turn navigation, inclusion of ABS modes: Road Mode, Rain Mode, and Off-Road Mode, providing safety across all riding conditions.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 |

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 runs on a powerful 164.8cc oil-cooled engine that can deliver up to 16PS of power. Braking is handled by disc brakes installed at both the front and rear wheels. For added safety, the motorcycle comes equipped with dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as standard.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 |

Bajaj has updated its Pulsar lineup for 2024, bringing new features and style enhancements across the Pulsar 125, 150, and 220F models. The Carbon Fibre variants of the Pulsar 125 now feature a fully digital Bluetooth-enabled console, along with a convenient USB charger and refreshed graphics. Similarly, the Pulsar 150 offers a variant with these upgrades, ensuring modern connectivity and enhanced aesthetics. Meanwhile, the Pulsar 220F receives standard updates including new styling cues.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F |

With prices starting at Rs 92,883 for the Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre single seat variant, Rs 1,13,696 for the Pulsar 150 Single Disc model, and Rs 1,41,024 for the Pulsar 220F, Bajaj aims to diverse preferences with improved technology and design in its latest offerings. (all prices are ex-showroom).