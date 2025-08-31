Upcoming IPOs: Keep Cash Ready In Your Pocket, Earn Big Next Week As 8 IPOs Hit The Market – See the List

After the buzz of IPOs in August, September will also bring the same kind of atmosphere. | File Image |

Mumbai: After the buzz of IPOs in August, September will also bring the same kind of atmosphere. Next week, 8 IPOs are going to launch on the mainboard and Small Medium Enterprise (SME) platforms. Apart from new public issues, 13 companies will also list on the stock market next week. From pharma companies to construction and IT services, different sector companies are included in this list.

Amanta Healthcare IPO

In the mainboard, Amanta Healthcare Limited’s IPO will open for subscription on September 1 and will close on September 3. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 120 to Rs 126 per share. This pharma company wants to raise Rs 126 crore through the public offer. Amanta will use this fund for capital expenditure and general corporate purposes. For retail investors, the minimum lot size is 119 shares. Its listing may take place on September 9.

Rachit Prints IPO

Rachit Prints IPO will open for subscription on September 1 and will close on September 3. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 140 to Rs 149 per share. This is an SME segment IPO. The company aims to raise Rs 19.49 crore by issuing 0.13 crore new shares through the IPO.

Goyal Construction IPO

Goyal Construction IPO will open on September 2 and close on September 4. The price band has been fixed at Rs 249 to Rs 262 per share. The issue size is Rs 99.77 crore, which includes Rs 80.81 crore worth of new shares and Rs 18.96 crore as Offer for Sale (OFS).

Optivalue Tech Consulting IPO

Optivalue Tech Consulting IPO will open for subscription on September 2 and close on September 4. The price band has been fixed at Rs 80 to Rs 84 per share. The company aims to raise Rs 51.82 crore by issuing 61.69 lakh shares. For retail investors, the minimum application size is 2 lots i.e. 3,200 shares.

Austere Systems IPO

Austere Systems IPO will open on September 3. Bidding will be allowed till September 8. The price band has been fixed at Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share. Through this offer, the company plans to raise about Rs 15.57 crore by issuing 28.3 lakh shares.

Vigor Plast India IPO

Vigor Plast India IPO will open for subscription on September 4 and close on September 9. The price band has been fixed at Rs 77 to Rs 81 per share.

Sharvaya Metals IPO

Sharvaya Metals IPO will open for subscription on September 4 and close on September 9. The price band has been fixed at Rs 192 to Rs 196 per share. The total issue size is Rs 58.80 crore, which includes Rs 49 crore fresh issue and Rs 9.80 crore OFS.

Vashistha Luxury Fashion IPO

Vashistha Luxury Fashion IPO will open for subscription on September 5 and close on September 10. The price band has been fixed at Rs 109 to Rs 111 per share. The company will raise Rs 8.87 crore from the market. This IPO may be listed on September 15.