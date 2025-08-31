 Money Rules: 5 Big Changes Coming Into Effect From September 1, Direct Impact On Your Pocket
From September 1, 2025, several financial rules will change. These include ITR filing deadline, silver hallmarking, SBI card reward points, card protection plan update, and UPS pension scheme option.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
Mumbai: The Income Tax Department has extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for financial year 2024–25 to September 15, 2025. Earlier, the last date was July 31. Those who have not yet filed ITR now have the final chance.

Silver Hallmarking from September 1

From September 1, 2025, silver hallmarking will be implemented in the country. Customers will have the option to buy silver with hallmark or without hallmark. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has decided to provide hallmarking for silver jewellery. However, in the beginning, it will be voluntary.

No Reward Points on Some SBI Cards

From September 1, 2025, some SBI cards will stop giving reward points on digital gaming, government transactions, and certain merchants. This rule will apply on Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card, Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card Select, and Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card Prime.

Automatic Update of Card Protection Plan

From September 16, 2025, all Card Protection Plan (CPP) SBI card customers will be automatically shifted to updated plan variants based on their renewable date. The CPP is available in three options – Classic, Premium, and Platinum. The renewal prices are Rs 999 for Classic, Rs 1,499 for Premium, and Rs 1,999 for Platinum.

UPS Pension Scheme Option Extended

For eligible central government employees, the deadline to choose the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) has been extended to September 30, 2025. Earlier, the last date was June 30, 2025. This extension has been given to allow more employees to decide whether they want to shift from the National Pension System (NPS) to UPS.

