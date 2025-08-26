New Rules From September 1, Direct Impact On Your Pocket; Check What’s Changing

SBI Credit Card Rules to Change. | Image generated by Grok. |

New Delhi: If you use an SBI credit card, be ready for changes starting September 1. The bank has announced that reward points will no longer be given on certain transactions. These include spending on digital gaming platforms, some merchants, and government-related transactions. This means cardholders might lose some benefits they were used to.

Hallmarking May Start on Silver Too

Just like gold, the government is planning to introduce hallmarking on silver jewellery and items starting September 1, 2025. However, buying hallmark silver will not be compulsory. Customers can still choose to buy hallmarked or non-hallmarked silver, based on their preference.

LPG Gas Cylinder Price May Change

Like every month, new prices for LPG gas cylinders will be announced on September 1. The price could go up or down, depending on international fuel rates. Last month (August), there was no change in LPG prices, but there’s no guarantee for September.

CNG and PNG Prices Also Under Watch

Along with LPG, CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) and PNG (Piped Natural Gas) prices are usually revised at the start of each month. For the past few months, prices have remained stable, but there is always a chance of increase or decrease depending on fuel costs and government decisions.