 Rupee Falls 12 Paise To 87.68, Hit By US Tariff Draft & Weak Markets
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee Falls 12 Paise To 87.68, Hit By US Tariff Draft & Weak Markets

Rupee Falls 12 Paise To 87.68, Hit By US Tariff Draft & Weak Markets

The rupee closed 12 paise lower at 87.68 against the US dollar amid weak markets and rising concerns over the US’s proposed 25 percent additional tariff on Indian goods.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Rupee falls 12 paise to close at 87.68 against US dollar. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 12 paise to close at 87.68 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking weak domestic markets after the US issued a draft notice on plans to implement an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian products.

Forex traders said the rupee lost momentum as worries over the looming 25 per cent additional US tariff on Indian goods, set to take effect from August 27, drove strong dollar demand from importers.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 87.74, then touched an early high of 87.63 and an intraday low of 87.80 against the US dollar.

Read Also
Rupee Depreciates 22 Paise To 87.78 Against US Dollar After Additional 25% Tariff Imposition On...
article-image

The domestic unit settled at 87.68 (provisional), registering a decline of 12 paise over its previous close.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Falls 12 Paise To 87.68, Hit By US Tariff Draft & Weak Markets
Rupee Falls 12 Paise To 87.68, Hit By US Tariff Draft & Weak Markets
Fact Check: Terrifying Video Of Passenger Train Sweeping In Flooded River Goes Viral; Here's The Truth
Fact Check: Terrifying Video Of Passenger Train Sweeping In Flooded River Goes Viral; Here's The Truth
Boost For Indian Naval Capabilities! Stealth Frigates - INS Himgiri & INS Udaygiri - Commissioned Into Indian Navy | How These Warships Will Counter China's Influence?
Boost For Indian Naval Capabilities! Stealth Frigates - INS Himgiri & INS Udaygiri - Commissioned Into Indian Navy | How These Warships Will Counter China's Influence?
Delhi University's ₹1 Lakh Bond Requirement For DUSU Polls Sparks Protests From Student Organisations
Delhi University's ₹1 Lakh Bond Requirement For DUSU Polls Sparks Protests From Student Organisations

On Monday, the rupee pared initial gains to settle 4 paise lower at 87.56 against the US dollar.

"The rupee fell against the US Dollar on weak domestic markets as US President Donald Trump said that 50 per cent tariffs (including 25 per cent additional tariffs) on India will begin from August 27, and more tariffs against Russia and its trading partners if there is no progress in peace talks," said Anuj Chaudhary, Research Analyst Currency and commodities Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

The US has issued a draft notice detailing plans to implement the additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian products, as previously announced by President Donald Trump.

The steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the United States will take effect from August 27, severely impacting several labour-intensive export sectors, such as shrimp, apparel, leather and gems & jewellery.

Read Also
Rupee Falls 15 Paise To 86.10 VS Dollar On FII Outflows, Rate Cut Speculation Ahead Of MPC Meet
article-image

The high additional import duties would affect more than half of the USD 86 billion Indian exports to America, while the remaining items, including pharmaceuticals, electronics, and petroleum products, will continue to be exempt from the levy.

However, softening of crude oil prices after gains over the past four sessions cushioned the rupee's slide.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.48 per cent lower at USD 67.78 per barrel in futures trade.

Meanwhile, the US dollar fell early Tuesday after Trump fired US Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 98.37.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on trade tariff uncertainty and decline in domestic equities. FII outflows may also weigh on the rupee. However, weakness in the US Dollar and softening of crude oil prices from higher levels may support the domestic currency," Chaudhary said.

Read Also
Rupee Hikes 18 Paise To 87.34 Against US Dollar, Positive Domestic Equities Dominate Amidst Elevated...
article-image

Traders may take cues from durable goods orders and consumer confidence data from the US. USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 87.50 to 88, he added.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex tumbled 849.37 points to settle at 80,786.54, while Nifty dropped 255.70 points to 24,712.05.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,466.24 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rupee Falls 12 Paise To 87.68, Hit By US Tariff Draft & Weak Markets

Rupee Falls 12 Paise To 87.68, Hit By US Tariff Draft & Weak Markets

Govt Refuses More Relief To Vodafone Idea, Shares Nosedive Amid Investor Panic

Govt Refuses More Relief To Vodafone Idea, Shares Nosedive Amid Investor Panic

Silver Prices Rally ₹779 To Hit An All-Time High Of ₹1,16,729 Per Kg In Futures Trade

Silver Prices Rally ₹779 To Hit An All-Time High Of ₹1,16,729 Per Kg In Futures Trade

"Tariffs Are Obstacles To Free Trade," Says Germany's Deputy Envoy, In Favour Of Reducing Tariffs

Exports Of Indian Labour-Intensive Sectors Brace For 70% Collapse After 50% Tariffs Take Effect

Exports Of Indian Labour-Intensive Sectors Brace For 70% Collapse After 50% Tariffs Take Effect