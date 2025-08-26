 Silver Prices Rally ₹779 To Hit An All-Time High Of ₹1,16,729 Per Kg In Futures Trade
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for September delivery jumped by Rs 779 or 0.67 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 1,16,729 per kg in the morning trade.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Silver prices on Tuesday rallied Rs 779 to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,16,729 per kg in futures trade in line with firm global trends.

Later, it pared some of its gains to trade at Rs 1,16,244 per kg, up by Rs 294, or 0.25 per cent, with an open interest of 12,587 lots.

According to commodity market experts, silver prices hit a lifetime high in the futures market as traders ramped up safe-haven buying amid mounting global trade tensions and rising expectations of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve at its September policy meeting.

In the international markets, Comex silver futures traded flat at USD 39.21 per ounce in New York.

