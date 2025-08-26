Prime Minister Modi Flags Off Maruti Suzuki's First Electric Vehicle E-Vitara From Hansalpur Manufacturing Facility In Gujarat

File Image |

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle e-Vitara from the Hansalpur manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The made-in-India Maruti e-Vitara will be exported to more than 100 countries, including Japan.

Modi also inaugurated the lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility by Suzuki, Toshiba, and Denso, supporting hybrid and electric vehicle battery production.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.