 Dream11’s Collapse Isn’t A Tragedy, It’s A Reality Check; Here’s What Netizens Are Saying
Businesses built on encouraging poor people to gamble daily shouldn’t be celebrated. Dream11's massive losses after India’s gaming ban only highlight a flawed model, not a heroic struggle.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
Real-Money Gaming Was Never Noble, Dream11’s Collapse Is a Wake-Up Call. | File Pic

New Delhi: It’s time we stop celebrating startup founders who knowingly build harmful businesses. Companies like Dream11, Byju’s, and WhiteHat Jr didn’t stumble into controversy-they were designed in ways that negatively impacted millions, especially low-income users.

In the case of Dream11, getting poor people to gamble away their money daily was not an accident; it was the business model. These platforms profited off addictive behavior, and yet their founders were often treated like tech visionaries.

Investors Look the Other Way

While many talk about 'Profit with Purpose,' the reality is that investors rarely care about impact. As long as the numbers look good, they stay silent. And when things crash, founders and investors usually walk away safe, while users and employees suffer the most.

Some media professionals refused to engage with such companies out of principle. For instance, GaonConnection consistently turned down advertising from Dream11, aware of the platform’s ethical issues.

Gaming Ban Deals a Final Blow

Last week, the Indian government imposed a nationwide ban on all real-money gaming, wiping out 95 percent of Dream Sports’ revenue and all of its profits. The impact on Dream11 was immediate and massive.

In a recent interview, Harsh Jain, co-founder and CEO, appeared surprisingly calm. He admitted the ban was a 'knockout punch' but called himself a 'delusional optimist.' Jain shared that the company has a two-year cash runway to retain talent and shift direction.

From Gambling to Sports Commerce

With its core fantasy sports business gone, Dream Sports now plans to move into sports commerce, analytics, and merchandise, hoping to leverage its 260 million-user base.

Jain has no intention of challenging the ban legally. The company now faces the challenge of rebuilding itself on an entirely new model - one that ideally doesn’t exploit its users.

A Reckoning, Not a Tragedy

Dream11’s collapse isn’t the sad downfall of a genius. It’s the necessary end of a deeply flawed system. What we need now is accountability - not applause.

