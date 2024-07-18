Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Delivery Starts: Pune Receives First Bike

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG |

Bajaj Auto has initiated deliveries of the Freedom 125, marking a milestone as the World’s first CNG-powered motorcycle. Following its launch event, bookings for the innovative model opened concurrently, with the first bike handed over in Pune, Maharashtra, to Mr. Pravin Thorat just under two weeks later. Initially, targeting Maharashtra and Gujarat, Bajaj aims to expand availability of this bike across other regions soon.

Mr. Sarang Kanade, President of Motorcycles at Bajaj Auto Ltd., commented, "The launch of the Bajaj Freedom 125 has sparked remarkable consumer interest in this groundbreaking innovation, offering substantial cost savings and environmental benefits over conventional petrol bikes. We are committed to meeting this demand by swiftly expanding distribution through our extensive dealer network. Bookings are now available nationwide."

Bajaj Freedom 125 - First Customer |

Bajaj has introduced the all-new Freedom in three distinct variants, catering to diverse preferences and budgets. The lineup includes Freedom 125 NG04 Disc LED priced at Rs 1,10,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Freedom 125 NG04 Drum LED Variant available at Rs 1,05,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the Freedom 125 NG04 Drum priced at Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). These offerings aim to make revolutionary CNG-powered bike accessible to a whole range of customers across India.

The Bajaj Freedom CNG bike introduces a new era in motorcycle technology with its 125cc engine delivering 9.3bhp and 9.7Nm of torque. A 2kg cylinder is ingeniously placed under the flat seat, secured by a sturdy tubular steel cradle frame. Offering dual-fuel capability, it includes an auxiliary petrol tank with a 2-liter capacity, extending its impressive combined range to 330 kilometers.

Shri Nitin Gadkari launched Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike |

Highlighting best-in-class features, such as a mono-linked type suspension and a spacious quilted seat for added comfort, the bike also boasts modern amenities like LED headlamps, digital speedometers, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike |

It features telescopic forks at the front and a single shock absorber at the rear for a smooth ride. Equipped with a disc brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear, along with a single-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS), the bike ensures enhanced safety on the road. Adding to its appeal are stylish 17-inch alloy wheels that contribute to both performance and aesthetics.