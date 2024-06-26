Bajaj Auto Expands Global Footprint with New Manufacturing Plant in Manaus, Brazil

Bajaj Auto Plant - Brazil |

Bajaj Auto, a leading manufacturer of motorcycles and three-wheelers worldwide, recently opened a new factory in Manaus, Brazil. The inauguration ceremony was graced by the Governor of Amazonas and attended by various dignitaries, dealers, and business partners. This expansion marks a significant step for Bajaj Auto, reinforcing its status as a global player. With products now available in 100 countries, Bajaj Auto continues to strengthen its international presence and customer base.

The new Bajaj plant spans 9,600 square meters and boasts state-of-the-art manufacturing technology. It includes advanced facilities for engine assembly, vehicle assembly, and testing, enabling a production capacity of 20,000 units annually on a single shift. Situated strategically in Manaus, the plant capitalizes on significant fiscal incentives from the State and benefits from proximity to supply chains and major transportation hubs, facilitating efficient operations and distribution.

At the inauguration, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm: "With the establishment of our own plant in Brazil we have achieved a quantum shift in our local capability to fulfil demand. Our Dominar brand has received an outstanding reception since its launch 18 months ago. The new manufacturing capabilities will enable us to build a wider distribution network, introduce new products and meet growing expectations of our customers. This plant also signals our commitment to Brazil, to building an ecosystem of partnerships and integrating further into the automotive industry. We are excited to be part of Brazil's growth story and look forward to a prosperous future here."

The Manaus plant features cutting-edge automated production lines and advanced quality control systems. These systems include multiple conveyor and transfer systems that smoothly connect different stages of manufacturing. The use of the Protheus ERP system ensures streamlined operations across manufacturing, supply chain management, finance, and HR functions. Initially, the plant will concentrate on producing Dominar models, with plans to introduce Pulsar models at a later stage.