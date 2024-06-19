New Generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV to Hit Indian Shores Soon

Skoda Kodiaq |

Skoda is gearing up to introduce the second-generation Kodiaq SUV in India, following its debut in 2017 as the company’s first full-size SUV in the country. After receiving updates in early 2022 and a BS6 Phase 2 engine upgrade in mid-2023, the Kodiaq is now set to undergo a significant overhaul with its latest iteration unveiled towards the end of 2023.

Recently, a test model of the new Skoda Kodiaq was spotted without camouflage, showcasing its sleek white exterior. Built on the MQB-Evo platform, the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq boasts a fresh design that aligns with Skoda’s new design philosophy, giving it a more robust and contemporary appearance compared to its predecessor.

The upcoming Skoda Kodiaq SUV presents a striking frontal design with a prominent hexagonal grille and the latest Skoda logo. Split headlights, bumper, and the bonnet have been redesigned for a more assertive appearance. Along sides, squared-off wheel arches house newly styled 20-inch alloy wheels, new C-shaped LED tail-lights adds to its contemporary profile.

Compared to its predecessor, the new Skoda Kodiaq is 61mm longer and features a wheelbase of 2791mm, ensuring ample cabin space and increased boot capacity. Skoda also emphasizes that the SUV's redesigned model offers 920mm of headroom in the optional third row, prioritizing comfort and versatility for all occupants.

The Skoda Kodiaq is offered globally with a range of engine choices. Options include a 1.5-litre TSI mild hybrid producing 150bhp and 250Nm of torque, a 2.0-litre TSI delivering 204bhp and 320Nm of torque and 193bhp with 400Nm of torque. Additionally, there is a 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid variant generating 204bhp and 350Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. Most of these engines come with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.