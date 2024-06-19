Skoda Drops Kushaq, Slavia Prices; Rs 1.10 Lakh Decrease with Variant Renaming

Skoda Kushaq |

Skoda has recently implemented significant price cuts on all variants of its Slavia sedan and Kushaq SUV, reducing prices by approximately Rs 1 lakh for a limited time. Following this adjustment, the Skoda Kushaq is now priced between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Skoda Slavia ranges from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Alongside, these price reductions, the Czech automaker has introduced a new variant naming strategy, simplifying its offerings to three categories: Classic, Signature, and Prestige. This move aims to streamline the model lineup and enhance clarity for customers.

Read Also Skoda Launches Automatic Kushaq Onyx Variant in India

With the introduction of the Skoda Slavia Classic trim, company has restructured its pricing strategy for the midsize sedan range. The new entry-level variant now starts at Rs 10.69 lakh, significantly lower than its predecessor, the Slavia Active, which was priced at Rs 11.63 lakh. Additionally, prices for the top-end Slavia variants have seen a notable reduction as well. The latest Prestige variant, priced between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs. 18.69 lakh, offers a competitive edge over the previous top-spec Style Elegance trim, which ranged from Rs 17.53 lakh to Rs 18.93 lakh and was exclusively available with the larger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. (All Price are ex-showroom).

Skoda Slavia |

Read Also Skoda Slavia Facelift Testing Spotted: New Design Details Revealed

Skoda has also revamped its pricing structure for the Kushaq lineup, starting with a reduced entry point of Rs 10.89 lakh, down by Rs 1.1 lakh from the now-discontinued Kushaq Active, which was previously priced at Rs 11.99 lakh. The top-tier variant has been renamed as the Prestige, available at a competitive range between Rs 16.09 lakh and Rs 18.79 lakh, marking a significant decrease compared to the earlier top-spec model priced from Rs 17.29 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh. The former top-tier trim, the Monte Carlo, now sits below the Prestige variant with prices ranging from Rs 15.60 lakh to Rs 18.30 lakh. These adjustments aim to offer greater affordability and appeal across the Kushaq range, ensuring it remains competitive in the market for compact SUVs.