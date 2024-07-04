IntrCity SmartBus Boosts Fleet Size in West India Amid 60% Rise in Summer Travel

IntrCity SmartBus, India’s leading mobility platform, has announced a significant expansion plan in West India, with a focus on Mumbai and Pune. The company aims to introduce 50 new routes in the region, responding to a robust 60% increase in summer holiday travel demand compared to last year. The West region, encompassing Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa, has seen exceptional growth, boasting an average occupancy rate of 98%.

To meet this soaring demand and enhance regional connectivity, IntrCity SmartBus plans to expand its fleet size by 300% by the end of the year. Additionally, the company will deploy 100 buses equipped with washrooms across the western routes, aiming to improve convenience and comfort for passengers.

In a move to enhance passenger experience further, IntrCity SmartBus recently launched exclusive boarding lounges in key cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Indore. These lounges aim to provide safe and comfortable boarding experiences, with plans for additional lounges to be introduced in the coming quarter.

Commenting on the expansion, Dharmesh Kumar, Regional Head (West) at IntrCity SmartBus, said, "We are delighted by the significant increase in demand in the vibrant West region. Our dedication to offering safe, comfortable, and reliable travel options remains steadfast. Expanding our presence in Mumbai and Pune is a strategic effort to meet our customers' evolving needs and ensure seamless connectivity throughout West India."

IntrCity SmartBus, renowned for its luxury bus service, offers travelers a premium experience with a fleet equipped with a range of amenities aimed at enhancing comfort and convenience. Each bus includes built-in washrooms, sleeper berths with ample legroom, and spacious seating arrangements, allowing passengers to relax and enjoy a seamless journey. The service is known for its punctuality, reliability, and safety, ensured through real-time GPS tracking.