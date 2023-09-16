Goa's Department Of Tourism Introduces 'Goa Taxi App' To Enhance Traveller Experience; Check Details

Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant and the Minister of Tourism, ITE&C, Printing & Stationery, Goa, Rohan A Khaunte at the App launch | Twitter

Now travel hassle-free in Goa! Goa, a popular beach destination, is a most-loved travel destination in India. From stunning beaches to forts and food options to temples, the place is just beautiful and is on every traveller's bucket list.

To make travellers lives easier, the Department of Tourism, Goa recently launched the "Goa Taxi App," in a ceremony graced by the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant, and the Minister of Tourism, ITE&C, Printing & Stationery, Goa, Rohan A Khaunte.

This innovative app promises to redefine the travel experience for both residents and visitors to this picturesque state.

The "Goa Taxi App" aims to simplify commuting and elevate the overall travel experience in Goa. It's not just about convenience; it also presents a unique opportunity for Goan taxi drivers to boost their earnings while offering competitive pricing. For residents and tourists alike, this app brings the ease of hailing a cab right from the comfort of their homes or hotels.

What sets the Goa Taxi App apart is its user-friendly interface, making it effortless to book a taxi at any hour, day or night. This is especially appealing to tourists who often prefer the convenience of a chauffeur-driven cab over navigating unfamiliar roads themselves, relying on GPS, and experiencing the associated stress.

With the unified taxi app system, passengers can rate their drivers, report any issues, and access assistance through the app's call center. Moreover, the app includes an SOS feature to ensure the safety and security of all travelers.

Key Features of The Goa Taxi App:

Mobile app for driver registration and booking.

Cab hailing service for residents of the state and tourists arriving in the state.

Real-time updates to the driver, passenger, and command center.

Dynamic fare – based on time of day, location, and routes.

Integration with Google Maps for location services.

Payment – integration with Payment Gateways for – Wallet, Cards, and UPI payment.

Cash payment.

SOS for the passenger (in case of an emergency).

SOS for the driver (in case of an accident/breakdown).

From now on, booking a taxi in Goa is as easy as downloading the "Goa Taxi App" from the Google Play Store. Discover a new level of convenience and comfort as you explore the stunning landscapes and vibrant culture of Goa with this groundbreaking travel companion.

