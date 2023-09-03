ASI's 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0 Programme' App & Portal Set To Launch On September 4

The Wheel from Odisha's Konark temple |

Good news to all the history lovers! In a bid to preserve India's rich cultural heritage and boost economic growth, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to launch the 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' program on September 4, 2023. With 3,696 protected monuments scattered across the country, these sites are more than just historical landmarks; they are essential contributors to India's cultural identity.

This initiative not only preserves the past but also contributes to India's cultural and economic vitality.

What is the initiative about?

The 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' initiative aims to enhance visitor experiences and amenities at these cherished monuments, continuing the legacy of the earlier scheme introduced in 2017. Corporate entities are being invited to participate by utilizing their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, aligning their interests with the preservation of India's cultural treasures.

Under this program, ASI has outlined the amenities required for different monuments, in accordance with the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958.

Details

The program seeks to forge partnerships with corporate stakeholders, encouraging them to play a pivotal role in preserving these monuments for future generations.

The selection process for stakeholders will involve careful due diligence, discussions with various parties, and an assessment of the economic and developmental potential at each monument. Those selected will be responsible for developing, providing, and maintaining amenities related to hygiene, accessibility, safety, and knowledge dissemination. Their involvement will earn them recognition as responsible and heritage-conscious entities, with an initial appointment term of 5 years, extendable for an additional 5 years.

Mobile App

Coinciding with the program launch, ASI will also introduce the "Indian Heritage" mobile app. This user-friendly app will serve as a digital showcase of India's heritage monuments, offering state-wise details, photographs, lists of available public amenities, geo-tagged locations, and a feedback mechanism for citizens. The app's rollout will occur in phases, with ticketed monuments taking the lead in Phase I.

Websites

Interested stakeholders can apply to adopt an entire monument or specific amenities at a monument through the dedicated web portal at www.indianheritage.gov.in . The portal offers comprehensive information on available monuments, gap analysis, and cost estimates for required amenities.

Additionally, an e-permission portal ( www.asipermissionportal.gov.in ) will be launched, streamlining the process for obtaining permissions for photography, filming, and developmental projects at these historic sites.

These portals aim to eliminate operational and logistical hurdles, permission requests, and ensure smoother access to these cultural treasures.

For more details check: http://adoptaheritage.in/

