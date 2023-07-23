7 Glorious Sun Temples Of India: Architectural Marvels And Spiritual Sanctuaries

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2023
Modhera Sun Temple, Gujarat dates back to the 11th century and exemplifies the Maru-Gurjara style of architecture. It features stunning carvings and a stepped tank known as the Surya Kund, which is designed to capture the first rays of the rising sun during the equinox
Konark Sun Temple, Odisha was built in the 13th century by King Narasimhadeva I of the Eastern Ganga dynasty. The temple is an architectural masterpiece, shaped like a colossal chariot with intricately carved stone wheels and walls depicting mythological stories
Katarmal Sun Temple, Uttarakhand was built by a king of the Katyuri dynasty, named Katarmalla, hence the name of the temple. The temple built between the 9th and 13th centuries
Martand Sun Temple, Jammu and Kashmir is also known as the Mattan Temple. Although now in ruins, it showcases impressive architectural elements and is set against the backdrop of picturesque Kashmiri landscapes
Suryanar Kovil, Thirumangalakudi, Tamil Nadu was built by the Chola king Kulottunga Choladeva in the 11th century. The temple is part of the sacred Navagraha temple circuit of Tamil Nadu. Suryanar Kovil is one of the very few live and ancient Surya Temples in India, where worship of the deity continues to this day
Balaji Sun Temple, Madhya Pradesh is a very ancient temple that has a sacred pond in its vicinity. The temple is located about 15 kilometres from Datia and about 90 kilometres from the city of Gwalior
Ranakpur Sun Temple, Rajasthan is also known as the Suryanarayan Mandir. The temple built in the classic Nagara style of architecture is about 600 years old, while the idol of the Sun God that is installed in the Sanctorum is said to be more than 1000 years old
