February 2024 Accelerates Indian car Market With Impressive Sales Performance

The Indian car market continues its upward trajectory, evident in the recent sales report for February 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance.

Once again, Maruti Suzuki takes the lead as the best-selling car manufacturer, securing nearly 2 lakh combined sales for the month. In a closely contested battle, Tata Motors surpasses the South Korean automaker Hyundai in the domestic market this time around.



Let’s have a look on the sales figures for each brand individually in February 2024.

Maruti Suzuki

During February 2024, Maruti Suzuki India achieved a total sales figure of 1,97,471 units. Of this, 1,63,397 units were sold in the domestic market, with an additional 5,147 units to the OEMs and 28,927 units exported. Comparatively, in February 2023, the company recorded total sales of 1,50,823 units in the domestic market, contributing to an overall figure of 1,72,321 units.

Hyundai

The South Korean auto giant registered a total sale of 60,501 units in February 2024 including domestic and exports. Comparatively, in February 2023, the company sold total 57,581 units. Hyundai sold 50,201 units in domestic market last month compared to 47,001 units in February 2023, reporting a sales growth of 6.8 per cent.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors, the prominent Indian car manufacturer, is currently adopting a highly assertive approach. In the domestic passenger market, the company achieved sales if 51,267 units in February 2024, showcasing a notable YoY sales growth of 20 per cent compared to the 42,862 units sold in the same month last year. However, the company witnessed a substantial 81 per cent decline in exports, with the sales dropping to just 54 units in February 2024, in contrast to the 278 units recorded in February 2023.

Mahindra

Renowned for their impressive SUV line-up, Mahindra experiences a substantial 40 per cent surge in sales in February 2024, further contributing to the overall growth of the Indian car market. In February 2024, the company disclosed a total sales figure of 72,923 units reporting surge of 24 per cent in YoY sales. Within utility vehicle segment, the company achieved domestic sales of 42,401 units, reflecting a robust 40 per cent YoY growth, compared to 30,358 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Toyota

Maintaining its longstanding dominance in the segment, Toyota continues to thrive. The company has reported the sale of 25,220 units in the month of February 2024, reflecting a remarkable 61 per cent growth in sales as it sold 15,685 units in the same month last year. The company has declared the sales of 23,300 units in domestic market and exports stood 1,920 units.