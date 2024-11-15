BMW Unveils 2024 M340i in India with a Price Tag of Rs 74.90 Lakh

2024 BMW M340i |

BMW has introduced the 2024 M340i performance sedan in India, with a price tag of Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 2 lakh higher than the previous model. While the price increase doesn't bring major mechanical updates, the sedan gets a few changes in design and features. The M340i is locally assembled at BMW's Chennai plant, and bookings are now open. Interested buyers can reserve their cars either online via BMW's website or at authorized dealerships across the country.

2024 BMW M340i continues to be powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, paired with 48V mild-hybrid technology, producing 369bhp and 500Nm of torque. While the engine remains unchanged, the sedan now features M Adaptive Suspension as standard, improving ride quality. The power is sent to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox, allowing the M340i to reach 100km/h in just 4.4 seconds, making it the fastest petrol-powered car in India.

2024 BMW M340i receives several design updates, including sleek 19-inch Jet Black alloy wheels and two new vibrant paint options, Arctic Race Blue and Fire Red. The familiar colours of Dravit Grey and Black Sapphire are still available. The front features sharp headlamps with distinctive L-shaped Daytime Running Lights, a blacked-out grille, and an aggressive bumper for a sporty look. Inside, the car boasts a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest 8.5 Operating System, offering wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other interior improvements include new leather upholstery with contrast stitching, a redesigned three-spoke steering wheel, and updated air conditioning vents.

In the competitive performance sedan segment, the 2024 BMW M340i faces strong rivals, including the Audi S5 and the Mercedes-AMG C 43. These models offer similar high-performance capabilities, creating a tough choice for buyers seeking a blend of power, luxury, and advanced features in this segment.