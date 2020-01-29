Bajaj Rolls Out BS6 Platina, CT100 And CT110

- The Platina and CT range are the first motorcycles to get a BS6 carburetted motor.

- The CT 110 gets an LED DRL and an engine bash plate.

- More BS6 models, including Pulsar, coming soon.

Bajaj has finally begun updating its two-wheelers to BS6 emission norms by rolling out the 2020 Platina and CT range of bikes. With a starting price of Rs 40,794, Bajaj’s most affordable bike, the CT 100, now costs around Rs 7,392 over its BS4 counterpart. The BS6 Platina range now starts from Rs 47,264 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi), an increase of Rs 6,368 over the BS4 version. Like before the BS6 CT will be available in two variants: CT 100 and CT 110

The Platina 110 has been dropped and instead of three, the BS6 Platina range now comprises of the Platina 100 and Platina 110 H-Gear.