Bajaj Rolls Out BS6 Platina, CT100 And CT110

- The Platina and CT range are the first motorcycles to get a BS6 carburetted motor.
- The CT 110 gets an LED DRL and an engine bash plate.
- More BS6 models, including Pulsar, coming soon.
Bajaj has finally begun updating its two-wheelers to BS6 emission norms by rolling out the 2020 Platina and CT range of bikes. With a starting price of Rs 40,794, Bajaj’s most affordable bike, the CT 100, now costs around Rs 7,392 over its BS4 counterpart. The BS6 Platina range now starts from Rs 47,264 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi), an increase of Rs 6,368 over the BS4 version. Like before the BS6 CT will be available in two variants: CT 100 and CT 110
The Platina 110 has been dropped and instead of three, the BS6 Platina range now comprises of the Platina 100 and Platina 110 H-Gear.
The only visual difference between the BS4 and BS6 CT 110 is that it now gets an LED DRL and an engine bash plate. Bajaj has not revealed the specifications of the updates BS6 motors yet. However, the BS6 engines appear to get a carburettor instead of fuel injection setup. That would make these motorcycle the first BS6 products to be carburetted.
Bajaj is working on updating the rest of its two-wheeler range to BS6 specifications and will launch them in the coming weeks.
You can read the press release here:
Bajaj Auto launches BS6 compliant bikes
BS6 compliant CT and Platina to be available from today
Both come equipped with a unique Electronic Injection system
28th January, 2020: Bajaj Auto Ltd., has launched their range of BS6 compliant motorcycles, starting with CT and Platina. CT and Platina come equipped with a unique Electronic Injection (EI) system.
This unique EI system has been designed by the state-of-art R&D centre at Bajaj Auto along with leading component partners. The EI system helps in maintaining the great mileage of Platina and CT while making the engine run smooth. Most importantly, the Bajaj EI system is easy to maintain, ensuring that the transition to the new technology is seamless.
The CT BS6 range will continue to offer two engine options, 100cc and 110cc. The CT110 gets a stylish addition in form of a LED DRL along with another new “kadak” feature, the Bash Plate, which protects the engine on rough terrains, augmenting its “Har Sadak Par Kadak” proposition further. The pricing for the CT range starts at Rs 40,794 ex showroom Delhi, making it the most affordable BS6 range of commuter bikes in the country introduced till date.
The Platina range will also come in 2 variants, 100cc and 110cc H-Gear. Prices for the Platina range start at Rs 47,264. The BS6 variant of Platina 100 Electric Start is priced at Rs 54,797 (ESR – Delhi) which is Rs 6,368 more than the BS4 variant.
Mr. Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycle, said, “The introduction of these models begins the transition of our product range to BS6 norms. Bajaj Auto has scaled up their line-up of BS6 compliant vehicles and will make BS6 bikes available in the other models too in the next few weeks. With the CT and Platina, our world class R&D team has enhanced the capabilities of our offerings while ensuring that we meet the stringent BS6 norms, so that consumer gets excellent value for their money”.
