Tata Nexon EV Launched At Rs 14 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV is available in three variants: XM, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX.

Its prices range between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh (introductory price).

It's powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack and a 129PS electric motor.

The Nexon EV can be fast-charged to 80 per cent in 60 minutes.

Tata Motor has 100 fast chargers across India and plans to expand that number to 300 in eight cities by March 2020.

It comes with a free 3.3kW AC home charger that takes 8 hours for a full charge.

You can buy the Nexon EV at 60 dealerships across 22 cities making it the most widely available EV as of now.