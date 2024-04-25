Mahindra XUV 3XO Interior Revealed in Latest Teaser, Offering More Insights Ahead of Launch

Mahindra XUV 3XO |

Getting closer to the XUV 3XO's release, Mahindra is keeping the excitement up with a new teaser on social media. This teaser spills the beans on the SUV's performance and fuel efficiency.

According to the latest video, the XUV 3XO can cover 20.1 kilometers on just one liter of fuel and can zoom from 0 to 60 kilometers per hour in a swift 4.5 seconds. Plus, it offers different drive modes like Zip, Zap, and Zoom. While Mahindra hasn't given the official word yet, industry insiders suggest that the impressive mileage is for the diesel (automatic) version, while the quick acceleration time is for the T-GDI turbo-petrol model.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will boast some major enhancements in its features department. These include a fully digital instrument panel, a Harman Kardon music system, AdrenoX-connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, and remote and dual-zone climate control.

The interior of the Mahindra 3XO gives us a glimpse, showing similarities to the recently launched XUV400 Pro EV. It features a larger freestanding infotainment system and digital instrument cluster on the center console. Inside, you can expect a dual-tone black and beige interior like its predecessor. Previous teasers also hinted at features like a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats, adding to the SUV's appeal.

Mahindra XUV 3XO - Teaser Image |

Read Also Mahindra XUV 3XO Teased Ahead of April 29 Launch, Featuring Connected Car Tech

In terms of power, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to continue with its current engine lineup. This includes a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine with 108 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, a 1.2-liter turbo GDi petrol engine with 128 bhp and 230 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-liter turbocharged diesel engine with 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT, giving customers various choices to match their driving preferences.

Mahindra XUV 3XO - Interior |

With a substantial redesign, the XUV 3XO will come with a higher price tag compared to its predecessor, the XUV300, which starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It will still compete with other sub-compact SUVs such as the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon.