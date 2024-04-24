Ultraviolette Launches F77 Mach 2 in India: Promises 323km Range at Rs 2.99 Lakh

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 |

Ultraviolette Automotive has introduced its latest electric motorcycle in India - the F77 Mach 2, touted as its fastest and most powerful model yet. Priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (starting price, excluding showroom charges), this bike offers two range variants: the Mach 2, with a range of 211km, and the Mach 2 Recon, boasting an extended range of 323km.

The F77 Mach 2 comes with several upgrades, including a completely redesigned chassis, advanced SRB battery technology, and enhanced range compared to its predecessor, the F77, launched in late 2022. It is available in nine different color options, including Supersonic Silver, Stellar White, Plasma Red, Afterburner Yellow, Stealth Grey, and Cosmic Black. Bookings for the bike begin today at 4 pm, requiring a deposit of Rs 5,000, and deliveries are slated to commence in May.

The new Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is the most potent version yet, boasting a 40bhp (30kW) electric motor and a 10.3kWh battery pack. According to Ultraviolette, this version can cover maximum distance of 323 km in intercity conditions, which is 16 km more than the previous F77 model. It accelerates from 0 to 60km/h in just 2.8 seconds and reaches 100km/h in 7.7 seconds. Alternatively, the standard Mach 2 model comes with a 36bhp (27kW) motor and a 7.1kWh battery pack, providing a range of 211 kms.

In terms of charging, the motorcycle offers three options: Standard, Boost, and UV Supernova DC fast charger. The UV Supernova charger, in particular, can fully charge the vehicle in less than 60 minutes, making it a convenient choice for our riders.

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 comes with updated features, including new graphics displayed on a 5.0-inch TFT screen. It offers on-board navigation, hill hold, charge limits, and a ‘Find My F77’ feature. Riders can also enjoy 10 levels of switchable regenerative braking, an active collision warning system (ACWS), and Delta Watch, which alerts the rider of any tampering attempts on the bike. Additionally, the motorcycle includes rear light flashes and three riding modes.

When it comes to safety, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is equipped with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS), three levels of traction control, and dynamic stability control (DSC). Notably, it is the world’s first electric motorcycle to feature DSC.