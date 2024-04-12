Ultraviolette Unveils 8 Lakh km Warranty for F77 Electric Motorcycle

Ultraviolette Electric Bike |

Ultraviolette Automotive, the company behind the F77 electric motorcycle available in India, has introduced extended battery warranties for added security. This initiative aims to enhance the protection of the EV's battery and drivetrain components. As part of this update, the F77 model will come with an 8 lakh-kilometre global warranty. The warranty package also includes three coverage options: UV Care, UV Care+, and UV Care Max. Under the revised scheme, both UV Care and UV Care+ now offer coverage for double the kilometres, while UV Care Max has an increased maximum kilometre limit eight times over.

For those new to Ultraviolette's F77 electric motorcycle, the standard warranty typically lasts three years or up to 30,000 kilometres. But now, there's more! The UV Care package stretches this warranty to cover the battery and drivetrain for 60,000 kilometres over three years. Going further, the UV Care+ package extends this safeguard to a whopping 1 lakh kilometres over five years. And here's the kicker: the UV Care Max package goes all out, offering coverage for an impressive 8 lakh kilometres or eight years. But here's the catch—it's exclusively for the F77 Recon model. However, fret not! Both the UV Care and UV Care+ packages are up for grabs for both the standard and Recon versions of the F77 bike.

Ultraviolette F77 |

Speaking on the update, Niraj Rajmohan, CTO & Co-Founder, of Ultraviolette, stated, "Being the global pioneer in battery technology and offering an extensive warranty is a testament to Ultraviolette's commitment to revolutionizing the electric mobility landscape. The introduction of the new warranty structure for the battery and drivetrain is underpinned by rigorous efforts in battery engineering, including meticulous validation processes spanning five levels of safety, and future-ready battery technology. Ultraviolette's extended warranty reaffirms the uncompromising quality and reliability of our electric motorcycles."

When it comes to the mechanical aspects, the base model of the F77 electric motorcycle feature smaller 7.1kWh battery and is powered by a 27kW motor. Impressively, it can reach a top speed of 140 km/h and has an IDC range of 206 kilometres. It reaches a maximum speed of 147 km/h, thanks to its 29kW mid-mounted electric motor. Plus, with a larger 10.3kWh battery, it offers an extended range of 307 kilometres.