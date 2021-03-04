'You are racist': Meena Harris lends support to Meghan Markle amid bullying accusations

US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris came out in support of Meghan Markle, who is facing a bullying allegation during her time at Kensington Palace in London after her wedding to Prince Harry.

"The Times" newspaper reported that the complaint was made in October 2018 by Jason Knauf, who was then the communications secretary for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the time.

The complaint claimed the former American actress had allegedly driven two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member, the newspaper report said.

The development comes as an interview by the couple with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey is due to be aired over the weekend, with clips showing Harry speak about his late mother, Diana - the Princess of Wales, saying he feared history was "repeating itself" before he and Meghan decided to step back as senior royals.

Princess Diana had died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Lending support to Meghan, Meena took to Twitter and wrote, "Keep Meghan Markle's name out of your damn mouth. You are racist," Harris wrote.

"Just added the Oprah interview to my calendar as an ALL-DAY EVENT," she added.