Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Oprah interview 'won't be delayed' despite Prince Philip's 'health scare'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, have reportedly decided to not delay the broadcast of their interview with Oprah Winfrey 'even if Prince Philip's condition gets worse'.

Prince Philip, 99, was on Tuesday transferred to a different hospital for infection treatment and heart condition tests.

According to a report by The Sun, Harry and Meghan were urged to delay their Oprah TV chat, considering Prince Philip's health. However, the explosive interview won't be cancelled 'even if Philip's illness worsens', the report claims.

Sources close to the royals have told the outlet that the family was 'pretty appalled' by the idea of the interview being broadcast while the Duke of Edinburgh is in the hospital.