Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Oprah interview 'won't be delayed' despite Prince Philip's 'health scare'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, have reportedly decided to not delay the broadcast of their interview with Oprah Winfrey 'even if Prince Philip's condition gets worse'.
Prince Philip, 99, was on Tuesday transferred to a different hospital for infection treatment and heart condition tests.
According to a report by The Sun, Harry and Meghan were urged to delay their Oprah TV chat, considering Prince Philip's health. However, the explosive interview won't be cancelled 'even if Philip's illness worsens', the report claims.
Sources close to the royals have told the outlet that the family was 'pretty appalled' by the idea of the interview being broadcast while the Duke of Edinburgh is in the hospital.
Meanwhile, in a preview for the tell-all, which is set to air on March 7, Prince Harry says the process of separating from royal life has been very difficult for him and his wife, Meghan.
Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who had to find her way alone after she and Prince Charles divorced.
"I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago," Harry said, adding, "because it's been unbelievably tough for the two of us."
"But at least we have each other," Harry said, in a clip from the interview special
Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, unhappy at media scrutiny and the strictures of their roles. They cited what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess, who is African American.
