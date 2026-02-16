At Least 2 Killed, 14 Injured In IED Blast Near Police Station In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Two people, including a 10-year-old child, were killed and at least 14 others injured in a powerful blast outside the Miryan Police Station in Bannu district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Monday, officials said.

According to Bannu Deputy Inspector General Sajjad Khan, an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a motorcycle detonated near the station’s main gate. While police personnel at the site escaped unhurt, civilians in the vicinity bore the brunt of the explosion. The area was immediately cordoned off and a search operation launched, with a heavy police contingent deployed to secure the site.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Muhammad Aamir said emergency teams provided first aid before shifting the injured to District Headquarters Hospital and Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital. The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Zohaib and 10-year-old Daniyal.

DIG Sajjad Khan later visited the hospital, met the injured and their families, and directed doctors to ensure the best possible treatment. “Terrorists have neither religion nor faith. Denied an opportunity to target police, they carried out a cowardly act by targeting innocent civilians,” he said, vowing decisive action against those responsible.

K-P Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Opposition Leader Ibadullah Khan condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with the victims’ families and calling for unity against forces seeking to destabilise the province.

In a separate incident, police said a bridge on the Tank–Wana road in Tank district was blown up with explosives.