'Ye haath humko dede': This incel wanted to use a bomb on 'hot cheerleaders' but blew up his own hand instead!

An investigation conducted by the agents revealed they found a trail of blood and chunks of human flesh in Carini’s bedroom. They also found material used to build a bomb which included a explosive chemicals, rusty nails, PVC pipes and hot plates. Besides that they also found a crumpled letter stating a suicide bomber walking through a shopping mall with "deadly objects" to target a "stage of hot cheerleaders."

According to the report, Cole wrote a letter to himself, "I will not be afraid of the consequences. No matter what I will be heroic. I will make a statement like Elliot Rodgers.”

For those unversed, Elliot Rodgers, killed six people including him, and injured fourteen others, in a 2014 attack in Santa Barbara. Prior to the attack, he uploaded a YouTube video, explaining his motives and that he wanted to punish women for rejecting him, and sexually active men because he envied them. He also emailed a lengthy autobiographical manuscript to his family members and acquaintances; a document, which appeared on the internet and became widely known as his manifesto.

Meanwhile, Carini is currently facing one charge of lying to FBI agents. He had previously been on probation for explosives-related charges as a minor.