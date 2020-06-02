Monsters among men: Pregnant elephant's face explodes after being fed pineapple full of firecrackers

Cases of animal abuse aren’t new in India. Not to mention, the COVID-19 pandemic only worsened the existing crisis as many were abandoned due to the fear of getting infected. However, nothing trumps the gruesome act reported in Silent Valley National Park (SVNP), in Palakkad, Kerala.

According to the New Indian Express, a pregnant elephant was fed a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers, allegedly used as a trap for wild boars. Despite being injured due to an explosion in the mouth and in struggling with excruciating pain, she remained calm and didn’t cause any trouble, as maintained by forest officials.

The officials assigned two other elephants to get the injured one to the shore but failed. In a rare incident, the elephant died standing with its trunk in the water at Velliyar River, Malappuram. The 15-year-old animal wandered in search of food when it stumbled across the pineapple that became the cause of its death.

Dr David Abraham, Assistant Forest Veterinary Officer, Thrissur, who conducted an autopsy, revealed that he was moved holding the dead fetus. Reports confirmed that the animal died due to asphyxiation after water entered its lungs and trachea.