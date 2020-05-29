Pulwama like bombing case: J&K Police identify explosive-laden car owner as member of Hizbul Mujahideen

In a major breakthrough in Pulwama-like bombing case, police has identified the owner of the explosives-laden car which belongs to Hidayatullah Malik, an active member of Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.

According to the police, Hidayatullah Malik is a resident of Sharatpora in Shopian who joined the militant ranks in July 2019.

"As per the investigations we have found the car belongs to Hidayatullah Malik. He is an active Hizbul Mujahideen militant who is a resident of Sharatpora Shopian. He had joined militant ranks in July last year and is being wanted by the forces," said a senior police officer.