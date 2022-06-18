World Ethnic Day 2022: Know its history, significance, and celebration

Photo: Representative Imave

Celebrated on June 19 every year, World Ethnic Day aims at celebrating different cultures and ethnic groups. The day helps reconnect people with traditional and cultural roots and promote the true essence of age-old customs and traditions that have helped forged the different civilisations around the world.

History:

World Ethnic Day, a concept is the brainchild of Mumbai-child craftsvilla.com, the largest online marketplace for ethnic products. The day envisages a world that celebrates its heritage, civilisation, anthropology, art, and culture. Every year it brings together the cultures of the world on a single day. The vibrant and colourful event showcases the diaspora and diversity of Indian culture.

Significance:

There are at least 820 ethnic and ethno-religious groups in 160 countries. More than one thousand ethnic groups live on the planet, each with its own genetic, linguistic, cultural, and social characteristics. The era of social media and digitization helped brought people of diverse ethnic groups together and helped encourage people of India and all across the world to soak in the realms of their ethnicity and enjoying the experiences for a lifetime.

Celebration:

The people of India celebrate this vibrant and exuberant day by wearing ethnic clothing. In addition to the beauty of their traditional attire, people adorn their outfits with traditional accessories and ornaments. The day is also celebrated by exchanging handicrafts, sweets, and musical instruments among family and friends. Cultural events, traditional food, and music exploring traditional themes, and rediscovering India in a uniquely different way are some of the highlights of this day.

(with sources inputs)