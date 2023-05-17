Cannes 2023: Union Minister Murugan stuns with traditional attire, wears 'Veshti' & shirt with Tricolour on the red carpet

Union Minister Murugan wears 'Veshti', shirt with Tricolour on Cannes red carpet | ANI

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, leading the Indian delegation at this year's Cannes Film Festival, made a striking entrance on the red carpet on Tuesday by opting for a traditional ensemble.

Murugan's attire featured a shirt adorned with the national flag on the left side, along with a G20 logo on the right. Completing his look, he donned a 'Veshti,' showcasing his cultural heritage on the global stage.

"The embroidery on the shirt has been done by my local tailor. It makes me immensely proud to wear the tricolour on my chest," Murugan previously told ANI.

"Since we are doing so many events and showcasing our heritage at the G20 year-long plan, it is only fit that we tell the world about it," he added.

Murugan is accompanied by a star-studded entourage from the world of Indian cinema on the prestigious red carpet on the French Riviera. Just like last year, when India held the esteemed title of Country of Honour, this year's delegation includes renowned personalities.

Among them are Oscar award-winning Indian filmmaker Guneet Monga, celebrated for her work on 'The Elephant Whisperer,' the iconic Manushi Chillar, winner of Miss World 2017 and a prominent Indian actor and model, the acclaimed Esha Gupta, known for her exceptional performances in Indian cinema, and the talented Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba. Together, they are set to make a grand statement as they walk the illustrious red carpet.

Indian films at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Four Indian films have made it to the official selection at Cannes Film Festival. Kanu Behl's 'Agra' will be his second film to have its world premiere at Cannes, at the Directors' Fortnight. His 2014 debut film, 'Titli', was unveiled at the 'Un Certain Regard' section. Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' is being screened in Midnight Screenings and Nehemich in the La Cinef section of the Festival de Cannes. Apart from these, many Indian films are scheduled to be screened at Marche du Films.

A restored Manipuri film, 'Ishanhou', will be showcased in the 'Classics' section. The movie was previously played in the festival's 'Un Certain Regard' section in 1991, and the National Film Archives of India preserved its film reels. The Manipur State Film Development Society got the film restored through the Film Heritage Foundation & Prasad Film Labs.

Indian Pavillion

India will continue its push to be the content hub of the world, and a one-stop destination from conceiving to making films to doing post-production, including graphics, animation, and other modern techniques and tools.

This year's special focus will be on India's culture and heritage at the India Pavilion. The theme for this year's pavilion is based on Saraswati- the Goddess of Knowledge, Music, Art, Speech, Wisdom, and Learning. The colours of the pavilion draw inspiration from the vibrant colours of India's national flag: saffron, white, green, and blue.

It has been designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, with the theme 'Showcasing India's Creative Economy' to the global community.

India has a vast reservoir of talent, and the Indian Pavilion will provide the platform for the Indian film community to sign distribution deals, greenlight scripts, crack production collaborations, and simply network with the world's major entertainment and media players. Anurag Thakur, who will not be physically present at the festival, will address the inaugural audience through a video message.

