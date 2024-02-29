World Civil Defence Day 2024: All You Need To Know About Its Significance & Gravity

Every year World Civil Defence Day is observed on March 1. This day the world focuses on civil protection not only that, it also celebrates and honours those who work in civil protection. On this day, people across the world are encouraged to know the importance of safety. This day promotes cooperation and collaboration among nations to respond to capabilities in the face of evolving challenges.

The theme of World Civil Defence Day

The Theme of World Civil Defence Day is "Honour Heroes and Promote Safety Skills". This day encourages and provides an opportunity for organizations, governments, and individuals across the nation to come together and focus on the importance of being prepared for emergencies. On this day government or various organizations highlight the significance of World Civil Defence Day through training, education, and public awareness. It helps and empowers society to take required measures to protect themselves during emergencies. It also contributes to and promotes building safer societies.

This day celebrates and honours all those warriors who protect our nation, and our society during disasters.

The History of World Civil Defence Day

The I.C.D.O which stands for International Civil Defence Organization was formed in 1972. Talking about its history, in 1931 Surgeon General Saint-Paul founded the Association of Geneva Zones but in 1958, the International Association of Geneva Zones converted into the International Civil Defence Organization and was given a new status as a non-governmental organization. International Civil Defence Organization promote studies and research on population protection matters, facilitating the coordination of efforts in the area of natural disaster prevention, etc. In 1972 the representatives of I.C.D.O member states approved the organization's constitution. March 1 was declared as a global holiday by the International Civil Defence Organization in 1990.