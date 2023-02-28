World Civil Defence Day: Raising awareness of preparedness and resilience in face of disasters |

World Civil Defence Day, celebrated every year on March 1, is an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of preparedness and resilience in the face of disasters and emergencies. It is a day that honors the work of civil defense organizations around the world and recognizes their tireless efforts to protect communities and save lives.

In today's unpredictable world, natural disasters and human-made emergencies can strike at any time, and the impact can be devastating. Civil defense organizations play a crucial role in ensuring that people are prepared and equipped to deal with these situations. They work to raise awareness about potential risks, develop emergency response plans, and provide training and resources to help communities become more resilient.

This year's World Civil Defence Day theme is ‘Uniting the world’s leading industry specialists for the safety & security of future generations.’

As we mark this day, it is important to remember that we all have a role to play in building resilient communities. Whether it is volunteering with local civil defense organizations, participating in emergency preparedness training, or simply being aware of potential risks in our communities, we can all take steps to help ensure that we are ready for whatever challenges may come our way.

World Civil Defence Day is an important reminder of the critical role that civil defense organizations play in ensuring our safety and well-being. By working together and taking steps to build more resilient communities, we can help ensure that we are prepared for whatever challenges the future may hold. Let us take a moment to honor the work of civil defense organizations around the world and recommit ourselves to building a safer and more secure world for all.