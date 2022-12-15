Civil Defence Day observed on Western Railway

The Civil Defence Unit of Western Railway celebrated the All India Civil Defence Day on Friday, 13th December, 2022 at the Western Railway Sports Ground, Malahaxmi. Ashok Kumar Misra –General Manager of Western Railway presided over the function and unfurled the Civil Defence flag on the occasion. He also addressed the large gathering of railway officials, civil defence volunteers, staff and their families present at the event. He exhorted the Civil Defence Volunteers to continue to contribute substantially in community capacity building & assisting people in times of crisis.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Civil Defence Volunteers from all the 6 divisions of WR i.e Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Ratlam participated in the event. The volunteers displayed their preparedness towards safeguarding civilian life and property in times of emergencies and calamities. A spectacular show consisting of a ceremonial parade by 7 contingents and demonstrations of their skills and techniques of rescue & relief used during emergencies arising out of air strikes, bomb blasts etc. in public domains was conducted. GM Misra and Smt. Kshama Misra – President of WRWWO inaugurated the exhibition showcasing history of Civil Defence Organisation and details of volunteer works carried out by the organization, as well as various tools & equipment were on display. Ujjwal, Deputy General Manager (G) & Controller of Civil Defence, Western Railway conducted the event.