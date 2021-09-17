World Bamboo Day 2021: Date, theme, significance and all you need to know

Bamboos are natural flora in warm, tropical and subtropical parts of the earth. The scientific name for Bamboo is Bambusoideae. World Bamboo Day is celebrated annually on September 18. The day focuses on the awareness of bamboo plantation.

World Bamboo Day was first formally organized on September 18, 2009, in Bangkok. It was incorporated at the 8th World Bamboo Congress .

On this day, the cultivation of bamboo is promoted. The World Bamboo Organization highlights the production and persevering methods of bamboo.

Bamboo has many uses, including furniture, food, biofuel, fabrics and more. Hence, the cultivation is very important to sustain the requirements.

The best part about bamboos are they are rarely required to be replanted.

Every year, World Bamboo Day is celebrated with a specific theme. The day also focuses on the proper utilization of bamboo. As a responsible citizen, it is our duty to preserve the natural resources. Especially, when it is highly utilized for human good. The advantages of bamboo are emphasized on this day and people are motivated to use it in everyday commodities.

World Bamboo Organization (WBO) stresses on the importance of planting bamboo plants.

The World Bamboo Day 2021 is celebrated with the theme of ''#PlantBamboo, it is Time To Plant Bamboo''.

One must always remember the Japanese proverb: 'The bamboo that bends is stronger than the oak that resists."

