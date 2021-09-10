Madhya Pradesh: One District-One Product scheme, 5-year roadmap prepared for bamboo sector in Dewas and Harda

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 5-year roadmap has been prepared for overall development of bamboo sector in Dewas and Harda districts under One District-One Product scheme.

In two districts, 2500 farmers and bamboo craftsmen will be trained for skill upgrading besides planting of bamboos in an area of ??3800 hectares, an official stated on Friday.

The State Bamboo Mission under forest department will provide assistance in bamboo marketing by establishing 6 units of bamboo processing in the districts.

The Bamboo Mission will encourage farmers of Dewas and Harda districts by making grants available through bamboo planting on 1400 hectares of infertile private land. Apart from this, bamboo plantation will be done in 2,250-hectare area under departmental plantation and MNREGA. This will help farmers to improve their financial condition besides providing additional employment opportunities.

Similarly, post-harvest infrastructure can be developed with setting up of primary processing and value addition units. The cooperation of bamboo market and emporium will be taken to get better price for bamboo products, the release stated.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 08:57 PM IST