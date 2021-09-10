Madhya Pradesh: Government land in Ujjain worth Rs 200 cr freed of encroachment

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Government land worth Rs 200 crore was freed from illegal occupants in Dhatravada, Nimanvasa and Lalpur on Thursday.

The administration vacated 47.38 hectares of government land from people who were illegally cultivating land.

Collector Ashish Singh has ordered to demarcate government land under the city limit. This land is proposed to be allotted for industrial purpose, residential hostel, residence of 32nd Battalion and Ujjain Development Authority.

A hostel would be built on the land between Mahamangal City and Maninagar. While the land of Malanvasa would be allotted to Ujjain Development Authority. The land of Lalpur will be reserved for industrial purpose.

The land of Dhatravada will be allotted to 32nd Battalion for residences, said an official.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 09:37 AM IST