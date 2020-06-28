Wokeism gone wild: Now activists want John Lennon's Imagine to be US national anthem

"Imagine there's no heaven

It's easy if you try

No hell below us

Above us only sky

Imagine all the people living for today

Imagine there's no countries

It isn't hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion too

Imagine all the people living life in peace, you

You may say I'm a dreamer

But I'm not the only one

I hope some day you'll join us

And the world will be as one

Imagine no possessions

I wonder if you can

No need for greed or…"

Listening to John Lennon's music will always give his fans goosebumps. And when it comes to 'Imagine', his fans have a different emotion altogether. Well, it is needless to say that Lennon's music has inspired many rebels across the globe.

And now, amid the ongoing protests over racism in the US, activists have called for the change in the national anthem. Activists want "The Star-Spangled Banner" to now be replaced by John Lennon's "Imagine".

This comes as people believe that the anthem has links with slavery.