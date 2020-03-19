‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot shares video of her and other artists singing ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon amid self quarantine

As the world continues to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, several artists are keeping fans entertained via social media, to beat the stress around this pandemic.
In addition to the songs, workout videos and things to do during self quarantine, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has shared a video of herself and other Hollywood celebs singing ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Gal wrote, "We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us All love to you, from me and my dear friends."
The video features eminent personalities like Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Zoe Kravitz, Natalie Portman, Jamie Dornan, Amy Adams, Mark Ruffalo, and Cara Delevingne to name a few.
A couple of days ago, John Legend and Chris Martin streamed their performances on Instagram
According to reports, there have been over 2 lakh reported cases of coronavirus across the world with nearly 9,000 deaths so far.
Hollywood celebs such as Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko were among those who tested positive recently.
Besides production houses being halt to avoid the spread of this virus, several films have also been postponed until further notice. These include No Time To Die, Black Widow, and Fast and Furious 9 among others.
