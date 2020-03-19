‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot shares video of her and other artists singing ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon amid self quarantine

The video features eminent personalities like Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Zoe Kravitz, Natalie Portman, Jamie Dornan, Amy Adams, Mark Ruffalo, and Cara Delevingne to name a few.

A couple of days ago, John Legend and Chris Martin streamed their performances on Instagram

According to reports, there have been over 2 lakh reported cases of coronavirus across the world with nearly 9,000 deaths so far.

Hollywood celebs such as Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko were among those who tested positive recently.

Besides production houses being halt to avoid the spread of this virus, several films have also been postponed until further notice. These include No Time To Die, Black Widow, and Fast and Furious 9 among others.