Twitter amused after Texas realtor group says 'master bedroom' will now be renamed 'primary bedroom' in fight to 'end racism'

"There may be humane masters, as there certainly are inhuman ones - there may be slaves well-clothed, well-fed, and happy, as there surely are those half-clad, half-starved and miserable; nevertheless, the institution that tolerates such wrong and inhumanity as I have witnessed, is a cruel, unjust, and barbarous one," reads a quote from Solomon Northup in 12 Years a Slave.

We are quite aware of the racial injustice in the US and the subsequent protests over the same. While it is important to address such issues, people seem to be trying to make changes around. And amid protests in the US after the killing of George Floyd last month, now, a Texas-based Houston Assosciation of Realtors will use primary bedrooms to describe bedrooms and bathrooms while listing houses and replace the word 'master'.

Well, this change comes as several members called for a review.

You'd ask what's the co-relation between master and racism. Well, people have raised the issue due to the association of the word "master" with slavery.

Amid call for end of racial injustice, Court of Master Sommeliers announced it will update the title of "master sommelier" and said that it will no longer use the term before a sommelier's last name.

It is imperative to note that the realtors firm has not banned the word and will allow its members to continue the use in photo descriptions.

