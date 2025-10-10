Why US President Donald Trump Didn't Win Nobel Peace Prize 2025? Explained In Simple Terms

Donald Trump | X

US President Donald Trump on Friday missed out on winning this year’s Nobel Peace Prize despite brokering a historic ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas after more than two years of war.

The five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee made its decision on Monday, two days before the Gaza peace plan was secured, to award the prestigious honour to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

Reasons Behind Trump Not Winning

* Nominations for this year’s Nobel peace prize, which saw 338 entries, closed at the end of January, just after Trump returned to the White House.

* The Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 recognises work done in the previous year, a year when Donald Trump had been elected but had not yet assumed office.

Videos from the streets of Tel Aviv and war-torn Gaza showed people cheering and chanting Trump's name after the deal was struck, some calling out “Nobel Prize to Trump!”

Trump has also received widespread praise from peace advocates during his second term in office for his efforts to help de-escalate the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Many of Trump's allies have called for him to receive the award, citing his contributions to bringing about peace in long-standing global conflicts, including those between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Cambodia and Thailand, Serbia and Kosovo, Egypt and Ethiopia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

All Eyes On Nobel Prize 2026

A source close to Trump speaking to the New York Post said winning next year’s prize is being eyed as a stronger possibility.

Trump’s critics, however, highlight actions such as June’s bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities, his musings about acquiring Greenland from Denmark, and his proposal to rename the Defence Department as the Department of War, arguing that he should not have been considered for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Maria Corina Machado was awarded Nobel Peace Prize 2025 for her contribution for the democratic rights of Venezuelans. Machado has been a key, unifying figure in a political opposition